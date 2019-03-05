When a newborn is addicted to opioids, Dr. Angela Martin said, you can often hear it in the cry. It’s higher-pitched, more insistent.
If the child is born at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, Martin said, he’ll go to a special nursery for addicted babies. Attached to monitors and usually in the dark, she said, the baby will go through many of the behaviors a grownup addict would experience.
“I’ve seen newborn babies smack their lips until they bled,” said Martin, an Anniston pediatrician, said to a crowd of about 100 people at Oxford Civic Center Tuesday night.
Martin was among several speakers at a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis, hosted by the Anniston-based Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention and attended largely by workers and clients for other substance abuse prevention agencies.
Their main message: the opioid addiction problem, while the subject of growing public policy attention in recent years, isn’t going away. Attendees cited Alabama Department of Public Health numbers, released last year, that showed overdose deaths in Calhoun Countydoubling from 15 in 2016 to 30 in 2017.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an 11 percent increase in overdose deaths statewide over the same period.
President Donald Trump in 2017 declared the rising rate of opioid deaths a national emergency, though the order came with little specific action. State officials also tackled the problem, conveninga policy task force and workingto get the anti-overdose drug naloxone into more hands, to save the lives of overdose victims.
Two years later, there’s evidence that those measures took hold – but there’s not necessarily evidence that they’re helping. Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said he now often encounters people who have access to Narcan, a brand of naloxone.
“People have it on their own,” he said. “So many times, when I’m on the scene, someone will say, ‘we were just going to get our Narcan.’ It’s out there.”
Sheriff Matthew Wade said naloxone hasn’t helped his deputies as much as expected. State officials pushed to get the drug into the hands of police because they’re often the first people on the scene of an overdose. Deputies discovered that the drug has to be refrigerated, and loses its potency if it’s stored in a police car on a hot day.
“We discovered that we were ruining it,” he said.
Anti-overdose drugs were always the low-hanging fruit in the opioid battle. Other proposals, such as rebuilding a state mental health care system that was slashed in post recession budget cuts, have yet to gain much traction in policymaking circles.
Wade said the county jail now serves as a de facto mental health facility for people who do have substance abuse problems. White women are the fastest growing population in the county’s overcrowded jail, he said, and drugs play a role in that.
“There’s no help for people with mental illness,” he said. “You come to the jail instead. That’s what we have for you.”
After Wade and others spoke, a member of the audience rose to ask “why there’s no support for them after they get out of rehab.” Wade said he agreed with the premise of the question, but it sparked debate among other audience members, some of whom pointed out local support agencies. Former state Senate candidate Jim Williams told the crowd Medicaid expansion was the answer to the problem, because it would bring in more money for mental health care.
Even the event’s moderator got into the debate. Tim King, a vice president at Jacksonville State, said he’d been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for two and a half years.
“Whether Alabama is going to provide services for that or not, we can’t depend on that,” he said. “We have to depend on each other.”