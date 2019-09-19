The city of Oxford, Jacksonville State University and White Plains High School are among 39 state schools, municipalities and nonprofit organizations to receive grants from the Alabama Power Foundation for tree-planting projects, the power company announced Tuesday.
The grants are part of the foundation’s “Good Roots” grant program, a partnership between the company and the Alabama Forestry Commission and Alabama Urban Forestry Association.
Each of the 39 organizations is set to receive up to $1,000 to assist with beautification programs, according to the release.
“Alabama Power has a longstanding history of encouraging environmental stewardship and implementing programs that deliver positive results,” Susan Comensky, Alabama Power’s vice president of Environmental Affairs was quoted as saying in the release. “The Good Roots grant program is an important step to foster diverse projects across our state that improve the lives of those we are privileged to serve.”
According to the release, the grant has supplied more than $600,000 to Alabama cities, schools and organizations for tree-planting projects since its inception.
Funds received from the grant may only be used for the purchase of trees, according to the webpage for the grant. The webpage lists several factors that grant applicants were judged on, such as “the degree of environmental benefit to the community,” and “how the project spurs community involvement.”