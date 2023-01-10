 Skip to main content
‘We can do more’

Alabama Legislature elects leaders in organizational session

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Legislature elected its leadership and the House adopted its operating rules for the next four years on Tuesday.

In unanimous, bipartisan votes, Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, is the speaker of the Alabama House and Sen. Greg Reed, R-Jasper, remains the pro tem of that chamber.