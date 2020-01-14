After soaking, weather to dry out through Friday

Forecasters expect that weather conditions will gradually dry out over the next few days after rain soaked the area beginning Monday evening.
Matt Grantham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham, said Tuesday afternoon that Anniston had seen 1.89 inches of rain since 6 p.m. Monday.
Grantham said the rain stopped around 10 p.m. Monday and resumed around 9 a.m. the next morning.
While the weather service issued a flash flood watch early through Wednesday morning, Grantham said, it is unlikely that the Anniston area will see any flooding.
“The heaviest rain has already fallen,” Grantham said.
According to Grantham, Wednesday holds a 40 percent chance of rain. He said Thursday and Friday morning and afternoon are expected to stay completely dry until Friday night, when light rain is predicted.