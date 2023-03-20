 Skip to main content
Advocates urge Alabama leaders to expand Veterans Treatment Courts statewide

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Josh Kennedy shares his story with members of the State House Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs.

MONTGOMERY — A number of advocates appeared before an Alabama House committee this week to urge its members to support expanding the state’s Veterans Treatment Courts program, a program designed as an alternative route for veterans charged with a crime.

Last week, Veteran Treatment Courts mentor Ashlie Combs, businesswoman and former District 40 State House candidate Katie Exum, and retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Josh Kennedy appeared before the House Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs to pitch the idea of expanding the program.