ADOC announces major pay increases for correctional officers

Correctional officer trainees at the state’s maximum security prisons will now earn $55,855 a year under a new pay scale the Alabama Department of Corrections announced this week.

Starting pay for officer trainees at medium security facilities will be $53,245; work release and community work center trainees will earn $50,712, the ADOC said in a written statement. The new salaries are now advertised on ADOC's employment website.