THANKFUL — Gratitude makes what we have enough.
That’s the message, in bold letters, on the marquee at Greater Thankful Missionary Baptist Church on on 14th Street just outside of Anniston. It wasn’t the topic of the Rev. Byron Jackson’s sermon on Sunday. But it’s what he believes.
“I’m thankful for life, certainly thankful for my family,” said Jackson, 28.
He’s in his sixth year as pastor of the church that is the central landmark of Thankful, the place where rural Calhoun County and the Model City meet. The Anniston city limits sign stands in the corner of the parking lot of Jackson’s church, though the view changes little for those who drive past it. Modest houses line numbered streets here, just as they do in western Anniston.
Still, people know the place and its name. Older residents remember the Thankful School, an all-black public school that closed in the 1970s, just a few years after segregation ended here. In local politics, the community’s name is often invoked as a reminder that, no, not all predominantly-black communities are inside city limits. Too small and ill-defined for its own census tract, it straddles tracts in which one-fourth and one-half of the population live in poverty.
It’s also possibly the only Alabama place with gratitude so clearly in its name. Alabama has Fairhope and New Hope, a Brilliant community and two Pleasant Groves. Blount County has an Allgood, named after a former postmaster. Only Thankful has a name that suggests early residents were glad to be there.
It’s a theme that still resonates.
“This community is a good community. It’s quiet,” said Devin Lewis, who moved here four years ago from Connecticut. The low cost of housing was one reason he came, he said.
Lewis is 23, but when asked what he’s grateful for, he sounds much older. He’s glad to be alive, he said, and not because of any recent health or safety scare. He’s thankful for good neighbors.
“To have the kind of community, with joy and faith, that we have, is a fine thing,” he said.
Ida McKinney, two doors down from Lewis, has been in Thankful for 40 years. She’s quick to say that she wishes there were still a school here. People here have built a good neighborhood, she said, and could have done even better with more resources. Still, like Lewis, she lists the community just below her own health as a top cause for gratitude.
“I love my neighbors,” she said.
No one here seems to know who came up with the name Thankful, or whether the church or the school bore the name first. Many laugh when asked what they’re thankful for, as if it’s too bad a pun to even utter. Few refuse to talk, and then usually only because they’re on their way somewhere.
It’s an older community, said Jackson, the pastor. He said he sees about 250 people in his church audience on an average Sunday, and some have been talking in the past week about what makes them Thankful. The holiday itself is high on that list, he said. Kids and grandkids, moved on to bigger cities with more jobs, will be coming back.
“Families is a big thing in this community,” he said. “When people stay or when they come back, it’s because of family.”
Dyalthia Freeman, 56, is one of those who stayed — sort of. She’s been a Thankful resident her whole life, she said, though she’s traveled shore to shore with her husband, a truck driver.
“I’m thankful to be here,” she said. “I’m thankful to have family with me.”