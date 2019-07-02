On any given Saturday at 10 a.m., David Locke can be found at the Anniston YMCA, but it’s not his body that’s getting a workout.
“It’s relaxing. It just relaxes the mind, you know,” said Locke, a 71-year-old Anniston resident and regular chess player.
Locke is a regular at the Model City Chess Club, a group of chess enthusiasts who meet weekly at the Y. It’s a small club — only four people showed up on a recent Saturday — but a diverse one, with players who bring a wide variety of life experiences to the game.
Locke said he’s been playing chess for 35 years. In 1984 he was working a construction job, and after work his friends offered to teach the game to him.
“It looks complicated, but it’s not really that bad,” Locke said.
Aladdin Lateef, 57, works during the week as shop foreman for K.L. Breeden & Sons, a trucking company in Anniston. He has been playing chess since he was 6. His brother taught him to play when he was growing up in Baghdad.
He said the game taught him to think through decisions before making them.
“Every move you make in life and every move you make in chess you should be able to explain,” said Lateef.
Lateef has made more moves than most. He left Iraq in 1980 when war with Iran broke out.
His father sent him to be educated in Jordan and then Poland, Lateef said, but was killed for refusing to join the Ba’ath Party before he could see Lateef graduate.
Lateef spent nine years in Poland and 16 years in Denmark before coming to the U.S. Lateef and his wife moved to Lineville in 2005 so she could be close with her children from a previous marriage. Lateef said he became a truck driver and saw a lot of the U.S. before moving to Anniston in 2006.
“Chess helped me all the way. Never used drugs. Never did anything wrong. That’s how you make the right choice,” Lateef wrote in a text message.
Lateef said he’s been coming to play chess for the past three or four years, and in his time he has learned more about how the game can help develop the mind. He mentioned how getting kids to start playing chess early can help them develop a better memory.
When asked how novice players can become skilled players, Lateef responded “Training, training, training.” He urged new players to study chess positions and tactics if they wish to improve.
The club’s founder, Narada Culpepper, 42, has been playing chess for almost 20 years.
“When I have extra time it’s very relaxing. It helps me think,” Culpepper said.
When Culpepper got out of the Army in 2001 he ended up having a few difficulties and was apprehended for minor drug possession when police raided his friend’s house. He was kept in county jail for three months while he waited for his court date.
Culpepper met another man who taught him how to play chess while he was in jail. He picked up the game by learning how the pieces moved and what tactics were effective.
When Culpepper was released he moved around and ended up settling in Golden Springs. He grew up in the area when his father was stationed at Fort McClellan, and continued to visit family over the years. He noticed the city was in a state of decline, so when he moved to Anniston he decided to offer another choice.
Culpepper started Model City Chess Club to give kids and adults a more productive way of spending their time.
“I looked for something beneficial, other than football,” said Culpepper.
Culpepper hoped inspiring kids to spend more time practicing chess would keep them out of trouble and provide them with options he never had.
While there aren’t as many kids at the camp in the summer, Culpepper said, some do come and play during the school year.