2nd Chance celebrates years of helping victims of violence

To promote sexual assault awareness month, 2nd Chance held its sixth annual Teal-Gate Extravaganza Friday afternoon in the nonprofit’s parking lot.
The event mimicked a football game tailgating experience that featured a cookout and tables for everyone to dine and have a good time. Buses of people from various nonprofits along with Rainbow Omega in Eastaboga attended the event along with 2nd Chance board members, law enforcement and others.
The color teal — a blend of green and blue pigments — is the signature color used to identify sexual assault awareness month.
Susan Shipman, 2nd Chance executive director, said the community was invited to enjoy some hotdogs and chips.
“They’re rolling in. Our board of directors will come and the staff participate as they can, we get to meet some of the people that are supporting our work,” Shipman said.
Shipman said that 2nd Chance provides safe shelter and supportive services for victims of sexual and domestic violence.
“We do educational outreach for the community and help to empower victims in their recovery and the community towards intervention in the crimes,” she said.
Founded in the fall of 1987, 2nd Chance “opened the first emergency shelter in 1990, and we’re celebrating our 35th anniversary on May 11,” Shipman said.
The nonprofit’s milestone will be marked by a benefit masquerade ball to be held on that date, May 11, at the Anniston Museum and Gardens, Shipman said.
“We’re really excited about that, thirty-five years of 2nd Chance has been doing what we do, we’re doing a lot more of it now,” she said.
Shipman said that over the years society has learned a lot more about domestic violence along with sexual assault, how to recognize it and what to do about it.
“We’re here to help them recognize it better and give them the options of what to do about it,” Shipman said.
2nd Chance serves domestic and sexual violence victims in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties.
Pam Howard, president of the executive board, said that of all the organizations she works with, she is most proud to work with 2nd Chance.
“I think that the service we provide to the community is sadly necessary but I’m really glad that we can supply these resources to the people that need it,” Howard said.
Howard said that during the pandemic there was an increase in domestic violence.
“People weren't going to work, people were under pressure, people were under financial pressure,” Howard said, “That always hurts in the homes, and people could actually end up entrapped with violent and dangerous situations.”
“It’s a reality, it’s easy for people to say, ‘why doesn’t someone just leave the situation and all,’ but a lot of times there’s kids involved, you have to pay your bills, you have to have shelter over your head,” Howard said.
Col. Eric McCoy, commander of the Anniston Army Depot, was seen carrying a plate of freshly cooked hot dogs to a serving station.
“We’re partnered with 2nd Chance in terms of helping us with regards to our sexual assault and awarness prevention efforts on the Depot, as a good community partner as often as Ms. Shipman comes out to support us. We wanted to come out to support her on this occasion,” McCoy said.
2nd Chance is located at 617 Wilmer Avenue and can be reached at 256-403-2989. The 24-hour hotline is: 256-236-7233.
