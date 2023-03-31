 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

2nd Chance celebrates years of helping victims of violence

To promote sexual assault awareness month, 2nd Chance held its sixth annual Teal-Gate Extravaganza Friday afternoon in the nonprofit’s parking lot.

The event mimicked a football game tailgating experience that featured a cookout and tables for everyone to dine and have a good time. Buses of people from various nonprofits along with Rainbow Omega in Eastaboga attended the event along with 2nd Chance board members, law enforcement and others.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.