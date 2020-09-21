Local U.S. House candidates ease back onto campaign trail

Adia McClellan Winfrey was the Democratic nominee for Alabama’s Third Congressional District seat for all of one month before the state went on lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Now she is finally taking to the road to let voters know she's in the House race — and that there is a House race at all.
"We run into people, I don't see how, don't even know that Nov. 3 is such a big day," Winfrey said.
Winfrey, a Talladega psychologist and county Democratic official, is challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, for the House seat Rogers has held since 2003.
It is, perhaps, the least-known race on the ballot. As Americans this summer argued about face masks and police brutality, Senate candidates Tommy Tuberville and Doug Jones hit the airwaves with accusations, and both parties nominated their presidential candidates. But the Third District race has been the year's absentee contest, with no big rallies and few, if any, ads.
That may soon change. Since August, Winfrey has been experimenting with public campaigning, holding occasional small events, socially distanced and out of doors. She was in Hobson City on Labor Day and in Talladega last weekend, talking to voters and giving away facemasks with her campaign logo.
"We're just trying to take this show on the road," Winfrey said.
Rogers, too, seems to be dipping his toes into the waters of public in-person campaigning. His campaign website shows him — in a face mask — at a Trump boat parade in Wedowee earlier this month. Local GOP officials say he may appear at Oxfordfest in October.
Rogers’ campaign has been tight-lipped about its re-election strategy during the pandemic. In an e-mailed response to questions from The Anniston Star, Rogers campaign staffer Haley Wilson said Rogers "uses a variety of forms of communication, including in-person events, to share his message of conservative values and working side-by-side with President Trump on his America First agenda."
Rogers would seem to have an overwhelming advantage in any campaign that takes place over the airwaves alone. Federal Election Commission records show he has raised $870,674 in campaign funds since the beginning of 2019, compared to Winfrey's $15,149.
Lori Owens, a political science professor at Jacksonville State University, said the pandemic does work to the advantage of some candidates, though not necessarily incumbents or even those with the most money.
"It would be to the advantage of the person with the best name ID," Owens said.
It's hard for an unknown candidate to become known, Owens said, particularly when the usual venues for candidates aren't available. Candidates can go to football games, she noted, but crowds are small and handshaking isn't an option. Door-to-door campaigning is also limited.
"Most people don't appreciate you knocking on their door right now," Owens said.
Winfrey ran in the Democratic primary for the Third District seat in 2018, on a five-point platform outlining policies on issues such as agriculture and education. She said she is still campaigning on that platform, but she’s also increasingly talking to voters about the basics, such as how to register to vote.
"We're looking for people who would not have been contacted before," she said. "There are a lot of inactive voters. There are a lot of new voters."
Leaders in both parties say there is a lot of energy and urgency among voters, despite the lack of traditional political events. James Bennett, chairman of the Calhoun County Republican Party, said party officials haven't met since March. Even if candidates did hold local rallies, he said, they would likely be poorly attended.
"People are leery and apprehensive about getting out," he said.
Even so, Bennett said, he is getting plenty of calls from people seeking Trump yard signs. Images of violent protests on TV, combined with removal of Confederate and other monuments in public places, have Republican voters eager to do something.
"There's so much anxiety," Bennett said. "People are ready to go vote. They're trying to vent their support in the ways that they can."
Calhoun County Democratic Party chairwoman Sheila Gilbert said Democratic voters are also eager to be active, although state-level party leaders have discouraged door-to-door campaigning. She said local Democrats are using technology to reach inactive and new voters by text, in a process similar to phone banks used in earlier elections.
The pandemic is "stretching the imagination" of activists who are used to campaigning in person, she said. "There's nothing normal about it.”
Both Bennett and Gilbert made their remarks about voter interest on Friday, shortly before news broke of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — an event that is likely to generate even more voter interest in the Nov. 3 election.
Local Democrats have since announced that they will hold a vigil for Ginsburg on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Anniston.