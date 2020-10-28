You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Local schools delayed 2 hours Thursday due to potential bad weather

The Calhoun County EMA has released the following list of schools that will be delayed 2 hours on Thursday due to potential bad weather:

The following public school systems will be delayed 2 hours on Thursday, October 29th, 2020:

● Anniston City Schools

● Calhoun County Schools

● Jacksonville City Schools

● Oxford City Schools

● Piedmont City Schools

The following private school systems will be delayed 2 hours on Thursday, October 29th, 2020:

● The Donoho School

● Faith Christian School - Anniston

● Jacksonville Christian Academy

● Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School in Anniston

Tags

Loading...
Loading...