Local schools delayed 2 hours Thursday due to potential bad weather

The Calhoun County EMA has released the following list of schools that will be delayed 2 hours on Thursday due to potential bad weather:
The following public school systems will be delayed 2 hours on Thursday, October 29th, 2020:
● Anniston City Schools
● Calhoun County Schools
● Jacksonville City Schools
● Oxford City Schools
● Piedmont City Schools
The following private school systems will be delayed 2 hours on Thursday, October 29th, 2020:
● The Donoho School
● Faith Christian School - Anniston
● Jacksonville Christian Academy
● Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School in Anniston