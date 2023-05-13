 Skip to main content
Local real estate agents give back to The Right Place

 courtesy photo form Lori Floyd/The Right Place

The Keller Williams real estate company in Calhoun County closed its offices Thursday to take part in the firm’s annual Day of Giving Back.

One of its projects included employees donating their time and efforts to The Right Place, a nonprofit that helps homeless people.

Keller Williams in Calhoun County closed its offices Thursday to take part in the firm’s annual Day of Giving Back. The staff and agents of the real estate company painted the nonprofit’s tiny houses, staining and maintaining the decks and porches, pressure washing and trimming the yards.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 