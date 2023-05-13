Local real estate agents give back to The Right Place

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Keller Williams real estate company in Calhoun County closed its offices Thursday to take part in the firm’s annual Day of Giving Back.
One of its projects included employees donating their time and efforts to The Right Place, a nonprofit that helps homeless people.
Right Place executive director Lori Floyd said the work done by the staff and agents of Keller Williams included painting the nonprofit’s tiny houses, staining and maintaining the decks and porches, pressure washing and trimming the yards.
“It makes a huge difference when we can partner with people in the community to take a burden off us and give attention to the details of things, such as fixing ramps and staining them to make them last,” Floyd said. “This kind of help makes a big difference in our budget because we, as a nonprofit organization, don’t have a lot of money.”
Real estate agent Chris Bobo was one of the Keller Williams volunteers.
“That day is a great time to give back to the community,” Bobo said. “We get a lot of fulfillment helping most people find houses, but this time we helped people who had a need to improve their property and their lives.”