Local pet adoptions slow, bucking national trends during pandemic

Earlier this month, 24 puppies were dropped off at the League of Animal Welfare’s building in Anniston, according to league director Heather Wilson.
Wilson said Friday the league was down to seven puppies, on top of the animals they’ve already been caring for. Still, she said, the shelter was at its maximum capacity and adoptions had slowed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Jim Tedford, the president and CEO of the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, the league’s situation is the opposite of trends at shelters nationwide, which have seen an increase in pet adoption and fostering since the pandemic hit.
“Shelters did a really nice job of putting the word out to their communities that they needed help,” Tedford said.
‘Cooped up’
If there ever was a time to adopt a pet, Tedford said, it’s during the pandemic.
“If you’re going to be cooped up, you might as well not be cooped up alone,” Tedford said.
Because so many people are isolated, he said, they have plenty of time to train a pet and get them acclimated to their homes.
“It’s much easier than when you’re having to leave eight hours a day for work,” Tedford said.
To alleviate crowding at the league, Wilson said, they’ve sent animals to rescues across the country. Wilson said the league is still letting people adopt animals, but they now have to arrange that online and come in by appointment only.
“They’ve been really slow,” Wilson said.
Jane Cunningham, with Cheaha Regional Humane Society, said volunteers have resorted to “meet and greets” when meeting a potential adoptive family, where a family member meets the animals at their home or public park and volunteers stay at least six feet away.
Luckily, Cunningham said, most of Cheaha Regional’s animals are in foster homes, and a few were sent to rescues last week. Of the six dogs that remain at the shelter’s kennel, she said, families were interested in adopting three.
In order to let a family adopt a cat or dog, Cunningham said, the shelter has to get the pet spayed or neutered first.
Because most vets are doing “necessary” procedures, Cunningham said, only a few will spay or neuter, and those vets have asked that she only bring in a few pets.
“They do not want us to be at our normal capacity,” Cunningham said.
‘It breaks my heart’
Tedford said many shelters around the country have stopped taking animals, except for in emergencies, during the pandemic as a way to prevent staff and volunteers from working around each other and other people. He said the best thing for shelters to do is stay as empty as possible.
Cunningham said her shelter is one of those. She said her office is closed, and volunteers are mainly working to take care of the six dogs and nearly dozen cats the shelter had Friday in its kennels.
“We want to be there for animals,” Cunningham said, “It breaks my heart that we can’t do what we normally do.”
Because other shelters have closed and local animal control workers aren’t out as frequently, Wilson said, the league is one of few options left for those looking to get rid of their pets during the pandemic.
“It wasn’t bad right at first, but that second week, it really kicked up,” Wilson said.
‘Surrendering your pet’
Wilson said she’s gotten calls every day since the COVID-19 pandemic started from owners who plan to drop their animals off with the league, afraid they could catch the virus.
“We don’t suggest surrendering your pet because you’re afraid you’re going to catch it,” Wilson said. “These are the same people who are going to Wal-Mart and are out going shopping.”
Tedford said he anticipated that shelters nationwide would field similar calls, but he’s heard few reports of that. He said there’s no evidence to suggest that housepets can catch or carry the virus, and he doubts there will be.
“If we were going to have a problem with dogs and cats, we would have had it by now,” Tedford said.
Cunningham said she hasn’t fielded those kinds of questions, but has gotten calls from owners who worry they can no longer afford to keep their pets. She said she’s tried to find those owners the resources they need to keep them.
Finding space
Local governments have faced their own challenges dealing with the need to enforce animal control laws.
Strays and other animals picked up by authorities in Heflin are usually taken to an animal shelter in Randolph County because Cleburne County has no shelter.
Rudy Rooks, Heflin’s mayor, said that the shelter in Randolph County is no longer taking in animals due to the COVID-19 pandemic shelter-in-place protocols.
“So we’re just trying to maintain it in-house,” Rooks said. “If it's an animal that has an issue we try to get it resolved, try to find the owner so they can take care of their animal. If it’s something that is causing problems that needs to be taken care of then we’ve got a place where we can store an animal until we can find someone to either take it or if we have to hold it until they open up down there.”
‘It’s been really tough’
Tedford recalled running an animal shelter in upstate New York during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He said he expected a tough financial year after that, but it turned out to be the best fundraising year he saw there.
While he’s been told shelters worried that donations would decline after the pandemic, Tedford said, they’re mostly reporting that donations have come in steadily.
“When something like this happens, they feel a little bit helpless,” Tedford said. “If they can’t do anything else, they can at least support their local nonprofits.”
Wilson, however, said her shelter’s donations have dropped. She said the first of the league’s two annual yard sale fundraisers was canceled earlier this month, and the next one could be too.
While she’s seeing some new names and faces lately, Wilson said, she’s not seeing as much money come in as usual. She attributes the loss in donations to the loss of jobs caused by the pandemic.
“It’s been really tough to get the regular donations that we get every month,” Wilson said.