Local mayors, councils get extra year as city elections shift to 2025

Mayors and city council members in all of Calhoun County’s cities got another year tacked on to their terms of office last week, after Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill that changes the election cycle for most Alabama cities.
The bill, proposed in the Alabama Senate by Rep. J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills, and signed into law Wednesday, moves the next election year for most Alabama cities to 2025. The following city election would come in 2029, the next in 2033 and so on.
Before passage of the bill, most Alabama cities held their council and mayoral elections during presidential election years.
“One of the questions that came up during the pandemic was, could we move these elections to a different year?” said Greg Cochran, director of the Alabama League of Municipalities.
For decades, Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford and in fact most Alabama cities held city elections in August just before the presidential vote. That schedule was filled with headaches for the city officials who ran those elections. Among other problems, city voting precincts are often different from voting precincts in state and federal elections, leading to some confusion for voters.
In 2020, with the pandemic forcing governments to change some of their voting processes, the league considered asking lawmakers to simply bump city elections to 2021. Because the Legislature can’t shorten the terms of city officials, that would have required lawmakers to instead add a year to the four-year term of sitting council members and mayors all over the state.
The proposal ran into opposition.
“There were certainly people running for re-election who didn’t want to be seen as trying to get an extra year without a vote,” said Lori Lein, general council for the League of Municipalities.
The group brought the proposal back to the Legislature this year and it passed with little fanfare.
“We’ve known about this bill for a while,” said Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith. “It just kind of breezed on through.”
Smith said he hasn’t heard of any public official opposed to the idea of getting an extra year in office — nor did he expect to.
“I knew it was coming up, but honestly I haven’t given it much thought,” said Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory.
Lein and Cochran said only about a dozen cities — those that already held elections in non-presidential years — will be unaffected by the vote. Gadsden is one of those cities. Talladega is another.
Anniston and Jacksonville both have their own school boards, elected on the same cycle as the mayor and the council in each city. The bill governs elections for “municipal office” but doesn’t specify school boards. Both Lein and Cochran said they weren’t sure whether the new election schedule would apply to those school boards. Lein said it’s likely each of those school boards is governed by a specific local law.
“You may have a situation where by virtue of having this law being passed, some school boards will be affected,” Lein said.
Attempts to reach Anniston school board president Robert Houston for comment weren’t immediately successful Monday.
Cochran said the bill passed the Alabama Senate without a single no vote. Legislative records available online don’t include a vote count. The bill passed the House 91-5.