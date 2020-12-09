Local jury trials postponed due to COVID

Local jury trials have been postponed until next year due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a circuit judge said.
Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Brian Howell said there had been criminal and civil jury trials scheduled for this week and on Jan. 11 at the Calhoun County Courthouse, but those have been canceled and will not resume until after mid-January.
Howell said the decision came after he and his fellow circuit judges discussed the situation and agreed it was for the best. Howell said the state Circuit Judge Association, which he is a part of, also recommended that jury trials be postponed.
“It’s one of those things where we have to protect the citizens,” Howell said.
Later this month, Howell said, there will be a grand jury session in the courthouse. Because those sessions are not open to the public and the grand jury will not be seated in a jury box, it will make it easier for everyone called to practice social distancing, Howell said.
Attorney Shelby Scott said she had a client who was scheduled for trial this week. But because he’s not in jail, she said, he was fine with his trial being rescheduled.
Scott said she expects that the cancellations may pose a setback for those who are awaiting trial in jail. She said she anticipates more defendants in criminal cases will file motions for speedy trials.
“There is a big public health concern with COVID, but next year I think there’s going to be a big backup in the docket,” Scott said.
Howell said the judges are still prioritizing older cases and more serious cases, such as homicides.
“We’re trying to do all we can to make sure that there are individuals in the jail who, if they want a speedy trial, it’s scheduled,” he said.