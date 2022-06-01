Local GOP state House race goes to the wire

Alabama House District 29 candidates Mark Gidley and Jamie Grant, both Republicans, waited at the Etowah County Registrar’s office Tuesday as they sought a resolution to the election results.
The Republican Party certified last week’s primary election on the county level in favor of Gidley around 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the results were supposed to be sent to the Secretary of State level by noon today, according to the Republican Party State Chairman John Wahl.
After Tuesday’s results were reported, Gidley had 4,006 votes, Grant 3,924. The district includes parts of Calhoun and Etowah counties. Gidley won Calhoun County, 1,620-1,408.
Even though Gidley has more votes, Grant plans to contest the results because of voting irregularities.
“I picked up more provisional votes,” Grant said after the certification had taken place. “The voters at the Mountainboro Volunteer Fire Station’s precinct had no District 29 on the ballot.”
Broken down into cities, Etowah has Sardis, Reece City, parts of Attalla, the Noccalula Falls community of Gadsden, northern Gadsden and Hokes Bluff. The cities in Calhoun County in House 29 include Piedmont, Ohatchee and the community of Alexandria.
“Any candidate can challenge the election within 24 hours after it is certified,” John Wahl said. “We believe this is the best path forward. The election took place, the votes were counted, and we are certifying the votes that happened. It’s extremely unfortunate that some people received the wrong ballots, and we are going to continue looking at this issue.”
The problem began when, due to human error, the Etowah County Board of Registrars failed to assign some voters to their correct district based on the new maps created when the Alabama Legislature drew new district lines earlier this year.
Some voters learned their names had been assigned to the wrong state house district. Each person affected was allowed to cast a vote, and poll workers set aside the ballots until a decision was made about how to correct the problem.
The issue affected House District 28 and 29 in Etowah County, although there were no discrepancies in Calhoun County.
House 28 does not cover any part of Calhoun County.