Local farm provides fall experiences on a budget

Pumpkin girl

Ellander Cofield, 6, holds up a pumpkin she painted at Creekside Farm at its pumpkin patch days Saturday. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Six-year-old Ellander “Ella” Cofield sped around a corner at Creekside Farm Saturday clutching a pumpkin in one hand and a swatch of cotton candy in the other. 

“She’s painted a pumpkin, so we have a souvenir to take home,” her grandmother, Emmie Cofield, said. 