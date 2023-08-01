 Skip to main content
Local designer launches app for those with ADHD

Allison Nance

Local and independent product designer Allison Nance demonstrates her app that empowers people with ADHD.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

A local independent product designer has launched an app to help those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Allison Nance’s app is called Attentli, a timer application designed to help users stay focused during lectures, meetings, household or other important tasks.

Allison Nance ADHD app 1

Attentli sends reminders for the user to stay focused.
Allison Nance ADHD app 2

Attentli sends reminders for the user to stay focused.

