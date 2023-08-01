Local designer launches app for those with ADHD

A local independent product designer has launched an app to help those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Allison Nance’s app is called Attentli, a timer application designed to help users stay focused during lectures, meetings, household or other important tasks.
The app provides accountability to help users follow through.
“In combination with a timer, regular reminders prompt users to refocus their mind and efforts on the task at hand,” Nance, 34, said. “Attentli is ideal for those with attention differences like ADHD or [who] work in distracting environments.”
Nance said she developed the app to be a simple tool for improving focus and reliability by providing reminders that give gentle nudges to help minimize the time the user is distracted.
Attentli allows users to set a timer for any duration and provides audible reminders until the timer is complete, she said.
Nance said she came up with the idea for the app a year ago.
“I was working on my design portfolio and I really needed some mobile examples and I started working on this project that was intended to a be just a fake example project for my portfolio,” Nance said, “But then the more I dug into it the more research I did, and realizing that there was a gap in the marketplace for apps specifically designed for people who are neurodivergent.”
Nance said she felt the app needed to go live, so she found a developer. As of two weeks ago the app went live, and can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
The app does not have ads as those are distracting but a premium version is offered allowing the user to customize the app further, she said.
“They’re not a new thing but the issue with those is that you can set a timer but what’s going to keep you focused while the timer runs. I can set a 30 minute timer but if I’m prone to distraction I may not use that 30 minutes the way I intended,” Nance said.
Nance said the app is like a trigger for the brain to realign one’s focus on whatever the task may be.
“I think the best use case for it is in a lecture or maybe even a church setting while you’re trying to listen or maybe even meetings like whenever you’re sitting and listening and you have a tendency to daydream this can kick you out of your daydream and be like ‘oh yeah, I’m supposed to be listening to this professor or you know my pastor,’” Nance said.
