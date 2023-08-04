 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Local community theater group to hold show in B’ham

Lizzy musical

Cheslee Kuke and members of the Actor Community Playhouse rehearse their upcoming show Lizzie: A Rock Musical.

 Courtesy photo

A local community theater group has transformed an old rhyme about a famous crime into a musical titled “Lizzie: The Rock Musical.”

Actors Community Playhouse owner Annslynn Pilkington said she and the theater company thrive in the strange and bizarre.

Lizzy actors

In the group shot from left to right Annslyn Pilkington (Emma Borden), Cheslee Duke (Lizzie Borden), Jennifer Hartsell (pianist), Sara James (Bridget Sullivan), Lillian Murphree (Alice Russel).

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags