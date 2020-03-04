Local Boy Scouts give Heart of an Eagle awards for 10th year

The local council of Boy Scouts recognized three people for their contributions to the community Wednesday.
People filled two-thirds of the Anniston City Meeting Center’s main room — many of them former Boy Scouts — at 11:30 a.m. to offer thanks and respect to Ken Bodiford, Fred Couch Jr. and Bill Wakefield, this year’s winners of the Boy Scouts of America Choccolocco Council’s “Heart of an Eagle” awards, presented to people judged to have exhibited the values of Americans in their service to the community. Folks enjoyed chicken and cheesecake from Classic on Noble and a talk from keynote speaker Greg Byrne, athletics director at the University of Alabama.
When he spoke, Byrne noted that he had briefly been a Scout, but left the program when he was still young. He’d joined to follow his older brother, he said, and he thought he was good with his hands — a necessity in football, he said, because he “was as slow as molasses,” so he had to be able to catch and throw instead of run. His scouting problem wasn’t a lack of enthusiasm; if anything, he was too eager.
“I was going to get my totem badge when I realized I may not be as good with my hands,” Byrne said, referring to plastic badges given to Cub Scouts. “I received my badge and walked back to my tent; as I was walking back to camp I realized I’ve got blood running all the way down my arm. I had sliced my palm open on the badge and didn’t even notice.
“I sat down in my tent and reflected — ‘I might not have a lot of success as a Boy Scout,’” he joked.
Byrne’s speech wrapped up the event, which ran until 1 p.m., after the three award winners had been awarded bronze busts of bald eagles for their efforts in the community.
Bodiford is director of bands at Jacksonville State University and heads the Marching Southerners, which he most recently took to Rome to perform at the Vatican. Couch founded the Alabama Scenic River Trail and a slew of other local initiatives, including safety signs to staunch whitewater rapids deaths at Little River Canyon. Wakefield is a former Scout and a current department store owner, known for buying and donating hundreds of bicycles to underprivileged children through the Kiwanis Club.
All three men received their awards humbly.
“I’m quick to tell them I never received my Eagle Scout,” Wakefield said. “My mother received her Eagle Scout.”
Bodiford thanked the assembled members of the Choccolocco Council for their support over the years for their support of the Southerners.
“This is something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” he said of his award.
Couch also thanked those assembled for their help in his civic projects.
“I’m really grateful for this,” he said. “Every little chore, every big chore, every accomplishment, I probably cajoled one of you to help me make it happen. Thank you all.”
Byrne emphasized similarities between scouting and athletics programs, in saying that both bring people together regardless of their background.
“We check our differences at the door and have a common goal together,” he said. “That’s what scouting does. What an opportunity for our young people to understand that it’s OK to be different.”