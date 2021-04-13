Lineville man indicted on rape, sex abuse charges

A Randolph County grand jury indicted a Lineville man recently after he allegedly raped a child.
The grand jury indicted the 38-year-old man during its spring term on charges of first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to the man’s indictment, he raped and sexually abused a girl younger than 12 years old. Court documents didn’t specify where or when the abuse took place.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Randolph County sheriff’s deputies for additional comment was unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.