Lines short as voting gets under way in Alabama

11:50 a.m. update
By 11:30 a.m. 200 hundred had cast ballots at the Anniston City Meeting Center for the Republican and Democrat primaries.
Garry Bearden, ex-Weaver mayor, said it was “duty” that brought him out to vote.
“We need to select the candidates of our choice,” Bearden said.
Turnout for the primary election was predicted to be light but that did not deter Bearden. he said he voted in the Republican primary and urged others to cast their votes.
“Think about your responsibility, not only for you but for others as well and know something about the character of the person you’re voting for,” Bearden said.
Bearden said he voted for Keith Kelley for state Senate District 12, a race that included Republican challengers Weaver mayor Wayne Willis and lawyer Wendy Ghee Draper.
“I felt like he was the stronger of the three candidates,” Bearden said.
Lamar Murray was seen exiting the polling place and said he voted because, “it’s my right.”
Murray was dismayed at the low voter turnout and said he doubted that the predicted 30-35 percent of voters would cast ballots.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill expects 1.1 to 1.3 million people — or 30-35 percent of Alabama voters — to participate in the primary.
“I don’t think there’s enough people that do it, I think everybody ought to vote,” Murray said.
10:45 a.m.
Poll workers at the Oxford Public Library had seen very few of the voters they were there to serve as Tuesday’s primary elections got underway.
By 10 a.m., less than 20 had come through the library precinct, and only two candidate signs were on display outside. No candidates were at present.
Today’s voting is gathering nationwide attention. The race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat, to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, grew tighter in polls as Election Day neared.
10:00 a.m.
There was no mistaking that it was voting day in Saks this morning.
Motorists along US 431 and Saks Road were greeted by a 25-foot tall Santa Claus and a vintage Chevrolet that were both adorned with political signage.
At nearby Saks High School, the gym was being used as a polling place as voters shuffled in and out under an ominous gray sky.
By 10 a.m., more than 150 voters had cast their votes in the Republican and Democrat primaries.
7:15 a.m.
Voters found few lines and limited problems as election day started in Alabama on Tuesday.
The primary will determine Republican and Democratic nominees for governor and U.S. Senate, along with a closely watched campaign for state Senate.