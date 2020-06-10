Lincoln man charged with stalking woman

Police charged a Lincoln man last week after he reportedly stalked a woman over the course of several months.
Anniston police charged Steve Allen Smith, 64, on June 2 with second-degree aggravated stalking.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Smith called the woman’s workplace numerous times in attempts to get her fired after they both had previously filed protection-from-abuse orders against each other. According to Smith’s arrest warrant, the incidents spanned from Oct. 24 to May 8.
“It’s been an ongoing, persistent problem for the past couple of months,” Price said.
Smith was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. Smith was released on bond June 2, the day of his arrest. Smith’s next court date is slated for June 22.
Second-degree aggravated stalking is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 upon conviction.