Light snow possible as temperatures set to plunge

People in Anniston and the surrounding cities and counties could see a little snow this afternoon, forecasters say, as the area sinks into a multi-day cold spell.
The flakes, if they fall at all, won’t stick.
“It’s just something to look at before sunset,” said Jason Holmes, a forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Calera.
People in Calhoun and surrounding counties woke Monday to overcast skies and temperatures in the 40s, precisely the sort of weather one might expect in late fall. The weather service predicts precipitation in many places across the state through the day, as a cold front arrives that will bring temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning down to the mid-to-low 20s.
In late afternoon, drizzle could give way to flurries or brief snow that’s almost certain not to stick to the ground, Holmes said. More significant is the freeze that’s expected after dark. Holmes said people need to take care of plants that are sensitive to cold and wrap pipes or leave water dripping to prevent their pipes from freezing.
“This is a multi-night situation,” Holmes said. Similar cold weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
In past years, Anniston city officials have opened warming centers on below-freezing nights to help people who are homeless. On Friday, citing concerns about possible spread of COVID-19, the city announced a partnership with the nonprofit group The Right Place to shuttle people to hotel rooms paid for through emergency vouchers.
Anyone in need of shelter overnight should contact the Right Place at 256-238-6231.
This story will be updated.