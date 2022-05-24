Lester, Borrelli lead in House District 40 primary

Alabama State House District 40, with seven candidates, has two who are pulling ahead with 10 of 17 precincts counted.
Bill Lester, a professor from Jacksonville State University and a background in the ministry, has 749 votes.
Julie Borrelli, the finance director for the city of Anniston, a retired marine and a lawyer is close with 744 votes.
Two other candidates with fair numbers are magazine publisher Katie Exum with 561 votes and businessman and contractor Bill McAdams with 426 votes. The other candidates, Gayla Blanton, Chad Robertson and Jakob Williamson have under 400 votes combined.
District 29
Alabama State House District 29 seems to be too close to call, with only four of 11 precincts counted.
Candidates Mark Gidley of Glencoe and Jamie Grant of Gadsden are running against each other.
Gidley, the pastor of Faith Worship Center in Glencoe, has 521 votes to Grant’s. Grant is a retired Alabama National Guardsman and store owner, and has 452 votes.
With a population of 46,000, the district covers areas in Ohatchee, the Duke community and Piedmont in Calhoun County. Also, in Etowah County, are Reece City and Hokes Bluff.