Lawrence takes Piedmont council seat in runoff election

After an eight-year-long hiatus, John Lawrence will be back on the Piedmont City Council.
Lawrence, who last served on the Piedmont City Council in 2012, defeated opponent Steve Maddox on Tuesday in the city’s runoff election with 39 votes. Maddox landed 18 votes.
Lawrence previously told The Star he wanted to bring industries back to Piedmont and further the city’s plans to beautify the community.
After the city’s general elections in August, he said, he spent much of his campaign afterward reminding locals there was a runoff election.