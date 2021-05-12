You are the owner of this article.
Law enforcement memorial honors fallen officers

Law Enforcement Memorial BW 04.JPG

Fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial on Wed. at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Local Honor Guard. Photo by Bill Wilson

People tend to forget the common humanity of the everyday police officer, Gov. Kay Ivey said at a memorial service Wednesday in Anniston. 

Ivey spoke at Centennial Memorial Park to an assembly of local dignitaries, press and police agencies from Calhoun County that morning, gathered together to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty over the last two years.

Law Enforcement Memorial BW 13.JPG

Fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial on Wed. at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Photo by Bill Wilson
Law Enforcement Memorial BW 07.JPG

Fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial on Wed. at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Oxford police chief Bill Partridge. Photo by Bill Wilson

The COVID-19 pandemic preempted last year’s presentation, so the list of officers added to the memorial wall was longer than in other years, more than a dozen. 

Ivey said that recent criticism of police, most visibly stirred over the last year since the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, forgets the common thread of police as regular people. 

“What’s almost always left out is that the overwhelming majority of our law enforcement officers are heroes whose sole focus is to protect their communities and make the world a better place as a whole,” Ivey said. “It’s often overlooked that these heroes are mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters who risk their life every day they put the badge on and go to work.” 

Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge briefly spoke before introducing Ivey to the crowd, discussing the immense potential for change that had been lost to the world, not only for the sake of fallen officers but first responders and military veterans who died in service. 

“What could these people have accomplished had they not paid the ultimate sacrifice for our counties, our cities and our country?” Partridge asked. 

Among those honored at the service: 

Officer Nicholas O’Rear, Kimberly Police Department

Lt. Stephen Williams, Moody Police Department

Asst. Chief Gail Green-Gilliam, Phenix City Police Department 

Sgt. Parnell Guyton, University of Alabama Police Department

Sheriff “Big” John Williams, Lowndes County

Investigator Dornell Cousette, Tuscaloosa Police Department 

Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Agent Billy Clardy, Huntsville Police Department 

Officer William Ray Buechner Jr., Auburn Police Division 

Sgt. WyTasha Lamar Carter, Birmingham Police Department

Officer Sean Tuder, Mobile Police Department

Randall Smith, Birmingham Police Department

Roy Mangum, Fairfield Police Department; died 1937

Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560. 

