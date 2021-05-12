Law enforcement memorial honors fallen officers

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
People tend to forget the common humanity of the everyday police officer, Gov. Kay Ivey said at a memorial service Wednesday in Anniston.
Ivey spoke at Centennial Memorial Park to an assembly of local dignitaries, press and police agencies from Calhoun County that morning, gathered together to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty over the last two years.
The COVID-19 pandemic preempted last year’s presentation, so the list of officers added to the memorial wall was longer than in other years, more than a dozen.
Ivey said that recent criticism of police, most visibly stirred over the last year since the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, forgets the common thread of police as regular people.
“What’s almost always left out is that the overwhelming majority of our law enforcement officers are heroes whose sole focus is to protect their communities and make the world a better place as a whole,” Ivey said. “It’s often overlooked that these heroes are mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters who risk their life every day they put the badge on and go to work.”
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge briefly spoke before introducing Ivey to the crowd, discussing the immense potential for change that had been lost to the world, not only for the sake of fallen officers but first responders and military veterans who died in service.
“What could these people have accomplished had they not paid the ultimate sacrifice for our counties, our cities and our country?” Partridge asked.
Fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial on Wed. at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Local Honor Guard. Photo by Bill Wilson
Fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial on Wed. at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Governor Kay Ivey poses with family members of slain officers. Left to right: Dan and Kelly O'Rear, parents of slain Kimberly officer Nicholas O'Rear. On the right is Michcelle Williams, wife of slain Moody officer Lt. Stephen Williams. Photo by Bill Wilson
Fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial on Wed. at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Kelly O'Rear points to her son's name, Nicholas O'Rear, at the wall of fallen officers. Photo by Bill Wilson
Fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial on Wed. at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Dan and Kelly O'Rear put their hands on their son's name, Nick O'Rear, at the wall of fallen officers. Photo by Bill Wilson
Fifth annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial on Wed. at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Governor Kay Ivey poses with family members of slain officers. Left to right: Dan and Kelly O'Rear, parents of slain Kimberly officer Nicholas O'Rear. On the right is Michcelle Williams, wife of slain Moody officer Lt. Stephen Williams. Photo by Bill Wilson
