Law Enforcement Foundation begins week of police honors

The annual law enforcement appreciation luncheon at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Monday as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The Alabama Law Enforcement Appreciation Foundation began its 10th year of honoring the sacrifices of area law officers beginning with the first of four daily free lunches on Monday at the Anniston Meeting Center.

Those daily lunches also include the chance to win top-of-the-line prizes ranging from kayaks to 75-inch flat screen televisions donated or provided at a discount to the foundation.

Calhoun County Commissioner Carolyn Henderson, Anniston City Councilwoman Millie Harris and Calhoun County Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson at the law enforcement appreciation luncheon at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Monday.
The Jacksonville High School jazz band performs at the law enforcement appreciation luncheon at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Monday.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles, center, works at the law enforcement appreciation luncheon at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Monday.
Associate justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama William Burwell Sellers speaks at the law enforcement appreciation luncheon at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Monday.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge attends the law enforcement appreciation luncheon at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Monday.

