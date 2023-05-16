Law Enforcement Foundation begins week of police honors

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Calhoun County Commissioner Carolyn Henderson, Anniston City Councilwoman Millie Harris and Calhoun County Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson at the law enforcement appreciation luncheon at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Monday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Appreciation Foundation began its 10th year of honoring the sacrifices of area law officers beginning with the first of four daily free lunches on Monday at the Anniston Meeting Center.
Those daily lunches also include the chance to win top-of-the-line prizes ranging from kayaks to 75-inch flat screen televisions donated or provided at a discount to the foundation.
The special week is held each year concurrent with National Police Week and ends with the annual ceremony at the Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial, which will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.
Day one was serenaded by big band jazz numbers performed by the Jacksonville High School jazz band and plates were filled with barbeque, ham, baked potatoes and coleslaw.
ALEAF board member Michael Webb said the board had decided on this special occasion to invite and recognize those who had served in blue and are now retired.
“We wanted to do that for those who might have retired before this event got started,” Webb said.
District Attorney Brian McVeigh and his wife, Angie, started the tradition of providing a free meal for law enforcement officers ten years ago.
“I can remember when they started this as a breakfast,” Webb said. “It was a small event, but I remember being an officer then and it was great having that appreciation. We appreciate all the time and effort he continues to put into this.”
McVeigh said when he and his wife began the breakfasts at the county law library a decade ago “we never imagined this would happen.”
“I hope you law enforcement officers can tell from how this event has grown how this community feels about you,” McVeigh said.
McVeigh introduced State Supreme Court Associate Justice William B. Sellers who spoke to the officers in attendance.
“The job that you do, the risks that you take and the sacrifice you make are not lost on me and my colleagues in the judicial branch of government,” Sellers said. “We openly acknowledge the work you do pales in comparison to what we do. Law enforcement maintains the security of our neighborhoods and creates a stable environment where people can raise their families and engage in meaningful lives.”