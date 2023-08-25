Killingsworth cites JSU’s forward-moving projects

JACKSONVILLE — The fabled five-digit enrollment figure of 10,000 could be attained before the end of the decade, Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth told a Jacksonville civic club meeting Thursday.
“We’ve had a good start to the fall semester,” he told members of the Jacksonville Exchange Club, “and kicked off with a great record year for our institution. The census is due in September, and we are hoping to have another back-to-back ‘highest enrollment’ status ever. We hope to hit that five-digit mark in a few years.”
Killingsworth said the student population would fluctuate for the first few weeks, and then the census will let officials know whether the goal of enrolling more than 10,000 students has gotten closer. Last year, the population total was 9,540, the second year in a row the student population grew.
Killingsworth, who took office in June 2020 as the apex of a career at his alma mater, touched on a number of other projects and achievements at the university.
The School of Nursing is now fully operating out of the former Jacksonville Hospital building, owned by JSU. A remodeling of the old Kitty Stone Elementary School allows it to hold the JSU Department of Education and a day-care center.
A recent area of growth in the population at JSU is to be found in non-traditional students, including those who take online courses and students in high school who take dual-enrollment classes.
Killingsworth complimented two people in particular who were present at the meeting: Jacksonville public schools Superintendent Mike Howard and Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith. They all serve together on the Town & Gown Committee, a cooperative effort between Jacksonville and JSU that helps both entities work together and plan for the future.
Killingsworth updated the audience on a number of matters, including the opportunity now available for education students to obtain four educational degrees, including a bachelor’s degree, masters, EDS and doctorate.
An area of concern is the lack of student housing. Currently, JSU has arranged for several students to live in two hotels, the Longleaf at McClellan and the Hampton Inn in Jacksonville.
“The students like it, but it is too expensive,” Killingsworth said. “We will move forward with some new projects and continue to develop strategic housing plans.”
The halls of Curtis, Crow and Dixon need remodeling, he said, and there are several apartment dwellings that are in disrepair and must come down.
A new dining facility next to Curtiss Hall is in the works that will be twice as large as Jack Hopper Dining Hall, which will be repurposed. Downstairs, the Leone Cole Auditorium downstairs will also be repurposed.
A new residence hall named North Village will be located near Patterson and Sparkman Halls and add 513 beds for students.
The Loring and Debbie White Football Complex will replace JSU’s current field house and will have meeting and locker rooms, coaches’ offices, fan suites and stations and the JSU Football Hall of Fame.
The new Randy Owens Performance center will have a 1,000-seat concert hall and will be an important venue. Also, it will provide The Marching Southerners a place to practice during inclement weather.
“You know we have the best band in the world,” Killingsworth said. “The band is one of the best ambassadors we have.”
The band has 528 members this year and continues to grow each year.
“The technology they use is amazing,” he said, and he explained how the students’ cellphones are used to help each of them know where to stand on the field. The software is so advanced that individual messages are texted to a student to allow him or her to know if they are in the wrong place. He reminded the club members that the Southerners will travel next year to the 80th D-Day anniversary recognition. The trip will include opportunities for study abroad for students.
Killingsworth said he hopes to see more of his staff involved in research projects.
“I have challenged the faculty to have a better imprint on research,” he said.
One project currently underway may advance the field of pediatric cancer by studying the effects on patients treated with medical marijuana. Lori Hensley, the head of the Department of Biology and a leading researcher in her field, has been awarded a million dollars for a lab to facilitate the research.
Killingsworth also mentioned several other updates, including developments in a variety of sports, such as soccer, volleyball, bowling and bass fishing (a club sport). Also, he discussed the football program’s financial challenges and benefits of now being in Conference USA, the possibility of adding a storm shelter on campus and working with the Alabama Department of Transportation to protect pedestrian students who must cross Alabama 21 and Alabama 204.
Attending the meeting with Killingsworth were his wife, Kristi, and the former JSU president and his wife, Bill and Beth Meehan. Beth’s recent decision to become a member of the Exchange Club means all four leaders are now members.
The Jacksonville Exchange Club, the largest in Alabama, is the only civic club in the city and is dedicated to promoting patriotism and student accomplishments and taking part in child-abuse-prevention programs. The club members also take part in various community projects.
