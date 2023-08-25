 Skip to main content
Killingsworth cites JSU’s forward-moving projects

Jacksonville Exchange Club Bill Meehan Don Killingsworth

Former Jacksonville State University President Bill Meehan, left, attended Thursday’s meeting of the Jacksonville Exchange Club where JSU’s current president, Don Killingsworth, spoke. Killingsworth and Meehan are members of the club, along with their wives, Kristi Killingsworth and Beth Meehan. The two presidents are connected as friends and through their past affiliation when Meehan was president and mentored Killingsworth, then a student.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — The fabled five-digit enrollment figure of 10,000 could be attained before the end of the decade, Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth told a Jacksonville civic club meeting Thursday.

“We’ve had a good start to the fall semester,” he told members of the Jacksonville Exchange Club, “and kicked off with a great record year for our institution. The census is due in September, and we are hoping to have another back-to-back ‘highest enrollment’ status ever. We hope to hit that five-digit mark in a few years.”

