Katie Britt announces run for U.S. Senate

MONTGOMERY — Katie Britt has made it official: the Wiregrass native and former head of the state's largest business organization is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.
In a campaign announcement video released Tuesday, Britt said she would "put Alabama first and never apologize for it, championing pro-jobs policies that increase opportunity for hardworking families in every corner of our state. Because we don’t just need a senator from Alabama, we need a Senator for Alabama.”
During the late 2010s, Britt served as chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring after the end of this term. After her work in Washington, Britt was named president of the Business Council of Alabama, which advocates for pro-business policies on the state and federal level on behalf of member companies.
She referenced both recent job experiences in her campaign announcement.
"It was an honor to stand with Senator Shelby to bring opportunity to every corner of our state, confirm conservative judges and justices, and help build President Trump’s border wall. At the business council, I led the charge to save Alabama’s small businesses and our jobs, and worked to make sure that rural Alabama wasn’t forgotten," Britt said.
"I’m proud of my accomplishments in business and our nation’s capital. But it’s my love for the Lord and my family that give true purpose to my life."
With a little less than a year to go before primary elections, the race for U.S. Senate is starting to take shape. Two Republicans were already in the race: Congressman Mo Brooks and Lynda Blanchard, a businesswoman who was recently ambassador to Slovenia under former President Donald Trump. Brandaun Dean, mayor of Brighton, is the only announced candidate on the Democratic side.
Brooks scored the early endorsement from Trump, whose presence still looms large in Republican politics. Brooks has also come under fire for telling attendees at a Jan. 6 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot that it was time to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Brooks said the phrase was intended to fire up the crowd for the next election cycle and is being misconstrued as advocating the violence that followed.
Inside Alabama Politics has previously reported that others considering a run for U.S. Senate on the Republican side include Birmingham attorney Rob Riley, son of former Gov. Bob Riley, Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman and Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor.
Britt lives in Montgomery with her husband, Wesley, and their two children, Bennett and Ridgeway. Wesley was an All-SEC offensive lineman at the University of Alabama before going on to play in the NFL for the New England Patriots.
The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for May 24, 2022.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.