Jury finds defendant guilty of 2015 homicide

A Calhoun County jury returned a verdict of guilty Thursday afternoon in the trial of Anthony Tyrone Jackson, who had been charged with murder in 2015.
A jury of twelve returned the verdict after a day of deliberation that began shortly after 10 a.m. and ended after 4.
Jackson, 64, had been charged with stabbing Ronald Lynn Young, 37, of Anniston, in 2015. Young’s body was found outside the 50 Cent Bar on West 12th Street on Jan. 24. The bar’s owner made the discovery upon closing down the place.
State and defense attorneys gave closing statements Thursday morning, with deliberations beginning shortly after 10 a.m.