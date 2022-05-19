Jury declares Anniston man guilty of murder

A Calhoun County jury Thursday afternoon found Anthony Tyrone Jackson, 64, of Anniston guilty of murder in the stabbing death of Ronald Lynn Young of Anniston, who was 37 when he died in January 2015 outside a west Anniston bar.
The verdict was reached not long before the jurors would have been dismissed for the day at 4:30 p.m.
State and defense attorneys gave closing statements Thursday morning. Immediately after, Judge Bud Turner read instructions to members of the jury and sent them into deliberation just after 10 a.m.
Young was pronounced dead outside the 50 Cent Bar on the 3100 block of West 12th Street at 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2015. Bearing evidence of 135-150 stab wounds, Young’s body was found by the bar’s owner upon closing down the place for the night.
The victim’s sister, Roni Young, was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. She told The Star she was “beyond happy” with the outcome.
“Anybody who stabs somebody 130-150 times needs to be in jail,” Young said. “Justice has been served. I’ll never get Ronron back, but I’m happy with the outcome.”
Young said she was nervous the jury would return a verdict of not guilty, with the case being circumstantial.
“The state did their job. They did their thing so I’m satisfied,” Young said. “My family is up in heaven probably celebrating like I’m about to.”
Why Ronald Young was killed wasn’t clear. The investigator on the case at the time, Joshua Powers, admitted during questioning by the defense on Wednesday that his investigation into Jackson had not shed light on a potential motive.
Assistant District Attorney Dave Johnston praised members of the jury for the hard work they put into the week.
“The work the jury did, it was certainly a case that had to be put together, and they did a great job doing that,” Johnston said. “We’re happy that we can get some closure to Mr. Young’s family and we thank everybody for what they did.”
One of the jurors, Charlene Cochran, said that the deliberation Thursday had been a “cordial” process, but reaching a conclusion took as long as it did because there was a divergence of opinion in the beginning. At that point, she said, “about” half of the jury panel was in favor of acquittal while the other half was in favor of a guilty verdict.
She said in the end, the jurors had to “weigh the options” of the actual facts of the case.
Asked if the decision had weighed on her heavily, Cochran said it did.
Sentencing for Jackson will be held in Turner’s courtroom on June 27.