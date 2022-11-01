 Skip to main content
Jury awards $6M in wrongful death suit

A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016.

The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s attorney Bruce Downey IV, the ambulance crew had “staged” two blocks away from the couple’s home, where she was apparently suffering a heart attack, and “refused to respond” to the scene.