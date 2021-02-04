Judge revokes murder defendant’s bond

A judge on Thursday revoked the bond of an Ohatchee man charged in his wife’s 2018 death.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell ordered that the previously posted bond of Benny Dewayne Mitchell, 58, was invalid and reset it at $100,000. Mitchell was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on Jan. 20 after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond that day.
According to the prosecutors’ motion to revoke Mitchell’s bond, Mitchell had threatened his brother. The motion included a statement from his brother, in which his brother told authorities he had bonded Mitchell out and Mitchell threatened him and his family.
“I am scared for me and my family,” his brother wrote.
Mitchell’s defense attorney, Charles Newman II, wrote in a response filed Wednesday that Mitchell initially made bond on Aug. 16, 2018, and hadn’t been charged with any crimes since then.
Newman argued prosecutors only used Mitchell’s brother’s statement to revoke his bond, and that statement didn’t specify whether Mitchell had threatened violence or to stop renting his home, which his brother owns.
Newman wrote the brothers had a dispute on Jan. 11 over a water leak in Mitchell’s home over who would cover its repair and cited text messages from his brother, where he threatened to contact prosecutors if Mitchell and his current wife didn’t pay rent.
Newman wrote that Mitchell’s brother contacted prosecutors the day he bonded out of the St. Clair County Jail after deputies there charged him with two counts of misdemeanor harassment.
Newman’s response contained an exhibit showing Mitchell’s brother’s arrest warrants, which allege his brother cornered his wife in July and threatened to cut the home’s power off and burn their camper down and allege that he threatened on Jan. 9 to kill Mitchell.
Newman argued Mitchell had no prior felony convictions, ties to the community and has not missed a court appearance.
Another exhibit included letters written by Mitchell’s wife and another woman that vouched for him.
Mitchell was initially charged with murder in February 2018, after Ohatchee police found his wife, 41-year-old Misty Mitchell, dead at her home on Warrior Circle after they received a call about a domestic disturbance there.
Mitchell fled the home and led police on a manhunt, police said then. According to court records, Misty Mitchell had been suffocated.
Newman on Thursday declined to comment. An attempt that day to find contact information for Mitchell’s brother was unsuccessful.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Mitchell could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.