Judge orders mistrial for Mason Sisk, north Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members

A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago.
Mason Wayne Sisk, 17, is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister on Sept. 2, 2019. Now 17, he was 14 at the time.
According to multiple media outlets, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise dismissed the jury Monday morning after declaring a mistrial.
WHNT is reporting that Sisk’s defense team argued for a mistrial last week, arguing prosecutors didn’t provide access to Sisk’s father’s cell phone, claiming the possibility of information that could corroborate the teen’s defense. The FBI had gained access to the phone, as well as Sisk’s mother’s, according to WAFF.
The prosecution wrapped up its case Friday.
Just a few hours after police say he shot and killed his family of five, 14-year-old Mason Sisk confessed in an interrogation room, telling investigators he did not want his siblings to grow up in the home where their parents frequently argued.
Sisk is charged with capital murder, accused of shooting and killing his father, 38-year-old John Sisk, his 35-year-old adoptive mother Mary Sisk, and his siblings: 6-year-old Kane, 5-year-old Rorrie, and 6-month-old Colson.