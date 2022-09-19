 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
wire web only

Judge orders mistrial for Mason Sisk, north Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members

Mason Sisk

Mason Sisk, center, arrives at the Limestone County Courthouse in downtown Athens for a hearing in his capital murder case on Aug. 26. 2022.

A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago.

Mason Wayne Sisk, 17, is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister on Sept. 2, 2019. Now 17, he was 14 at the time.

Mason Sisk mug

Mason Sisk