Judge: McClellan ‘Starships’ must be sold to Xtreme Concepts

The battle of the Starships may be near its end.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones earlier this month ruled that the McClellan Development Authority must sell the colorfully-named former Army barracks to its longtime tenant, the security contractor Xtreme Concepts.
"The defendants shall immediately sell the property to the plaintiff as agreed between the parties in the contract," Jones wrote in a short court order June 4.
The order could bring an end to a long court battle over one of the biggest land deals made by the local agency charged with redeveloping the former Fort McClellan Army base.
The MDA, a civilian board, is charged with selling or reusing the land from the fort, which closed in 1999. That land includes a collection of large gray barracks buildings known as the Starships — an Army term for a type of barracks that was common in the late years of the Cold War.
The complex proved difficult to sell until Landon Ash, an heir to the Golden Flake potato chip fortune, offered to acquire them as a headquarters for Xtreme Concepts, a company that provides tactical training and bomb-detection dogs. The company leased the building in 2015, in a contract that allowed Xtreme the option to buy the buildings.
Xtreme and the MDA went on to have a rocky relationship. Xtreme stopped paying its rent sometime in 2018, according to court testimony. In November of that year, Xtreme announced it would exercise its option to buy. The MDA's board of directors voted in February 2019 to sell the barracks complex for $1.2 million — but the board backed out of the deal a month later.
In court hearings last June, MDA officials said they canceled the deal because of what they saw as bad behavior by Xtreme. They said runoff from dog kennels on the site had contributed to high levels of E. coli in nearby Cane Creek. MDA officials also cited use of explosives during training events at the site, which they said violated the company's lease.
Ash, on the witness stand last year, said the company used "pyrotechnics" at the Starships.
"There's a difference," Ash said in testimony last June. " One's movie magic. One's explosives."
In December, an Xtreme employee was airlifted to Birmingham after being burned while disposing of gunpowder at the barracks.
The case was set to go to a jury trial early this year, but that plan was interrupted by the pandemic. Later, Jones set a September court date. But both sides filed motions for summary judgement — in essence, a quick decision by the judge — and Jones agreed to hear the case June 3.
Tamera Erskine, the lawyer for Xtreme, said the ruling means Xtreme will likely acquire the building for a little less than the $1.2 million originally proposed, though she said the sale isn't complete yet.
"We have not closed yet," Erskine said. "We still have some paperwork to do on that."
The MDA's board of directors voted Monday to authorize chairman Phil Webb to begin work on an appeal of the judge's ruling. The board held the vote after an hour-long meeting behind closed doors. State law allows meetings in “executive session” to discuss legal cases. Webb declined comment on the matter after the vote, and so did Peter Bolvig, the MDA's lawyer in the case.
Jones ran for Alabama Supreme Court in 2018, a year before the case came to court. Her campaign finance reports list an "in-kind" contribution worth $100 from Xtreme in February 2018, though it's not clear what the company provided the Jones campaign.
Erskine on Monday said she was not aware of the campaign donation. Jones on Monday said she didn't recall a donation from Xtreme, but suspected that it didn't rise above the threshold for reporting conflicts of interest.
"I don't perceive it as a problem," she said.