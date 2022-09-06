 Skip to main content
Judge dismisses OVC’s lawsuit against JSU

OVC vs. JSU

A Calhoun County Circuit Court judge has ruled against the Ohio Valley Conference in a lawsuit the conference filed against Jacksonville State University for failing to pay the league’s early exit fee, according to court documents. 

Judge Debra Jones dismissed the case without prejudice Tuesday morning. The OVC was seeking $1,015,000 million plus attorneys fees, costs and expenses.

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 