Judge denies kidnapping suspect's bond reduction

Kidnapping suspect, Tony Lamar White, sits with defense council Shelby Scott at White's probable cause hearing, Monday. 

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer

A Calhoun County Judge denied a bond reduction motion in the case of the July 4 kidnapping suspect at a probable cause hearing Monday. 

Tony Lamar White, 47, of Anniston, was charged with the kidnapping, burglary and sexual assault of a 75 year-old elderly woman from Choccolocco. District Court Judge Randy Moeller denied Defense Attorney Shelby Scott’s motion to reduce the $4 million bond, and found enough probable cause in the case to bind it over to a grand jury. 

