A man charged with murder in connection with a 2017 shooting will remain in jail, according to an order issued Friday by a judge.

Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner denied the request of 23-year-old Torey Lacar Hudson, who asked in February that his bond be reinstated, days after a Wednesday hearing.

Hudson’s bond was revoked in December after he was charged with driving under the influence in Virginia.

Hudson was initially indicted on a murder charge in September 2017. Hudson and Alfred De’bree Miller, 31, were charged that month with the July 2015 murder of 30-year-old Anthony Marquarius Fluker.

DeAngelo Martez Harris, 27, was later apprehended in Florida and also charged with killing Fluker.

Police told The Star in July 2017 that Fluker was found at suffering from a gunshot wound at Norwood Homes and was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, where he was pronounced dead.

The three men were booked into the Calhoun County Jail with each of their bonds set at $100,000. Turner reduced their bonds in November 2017, and Hudson was released from jail in April 2018. As a condition of his release, Hudson was ordered to pay for GPS monitoring.

At a hearing, prosecutor Lynn Hammond argued against the proposed bond revocation, stating that being charged with an additional offense while out on bond was a violation of the terms of Hudson’s release.

Defense attorney Will Broome argued that Hudson had been a model participant of the GPS monitoring program prior to the DUI arrest and his blood-alcohol content was only one-tenth of a percentage point above the legal limit at the time.

An attempt to contact Broome Friday afternoon for additional comment about Turner’s decision was unsuccessful.

Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Hudson could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000, according to state law.

Contact Staff Writer Amalia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

