A man charged with murder in connection with a 2017 shooting will remain in jail, according to an order issued Friday by a judge.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner denied the request of 23-year-old Torey Lacar Hudson, who asked in February that his bond be reinstated, days after a Wednesday hearing.
Hudson’s bond was revoked in December after he was charged with driving under the influence in Virginia.
Hudson was initially indicted on a murder charge in September 2017. Hudson and Alfred De’bree Miller, 31, were charged that month with the July 2015 murder of 30-year-old Anthony Marquarius Fluker.
Police told The Star in July 2017 that Fluker was found at suffering from a gunshot wound at Norwood Homes and was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, where he was pronounced dead.
The three men were booked into the Calhoun County Jail with each of their bonds set at $100,000. Turner reduced their bonds in November 2017, and Hudson was released from jail in April 2018. As a condition of his release, Hudson was ordered to pay for GPS monitoring.
At a hearing, prosecutor Lynn Hammond argued against the proposed bond revocation, stating that being charged with an additional offense while out on bond was a violation of the terms of Hudson’s release.
Defense attorney Will Broome argued that Hudson had been a model participant of the GPS monitoring program prior to the DUI arrest and his blood-alcohol content was only one-tenth of a percentage point above the legal limit at the time.
An attempt to contact Broome Friday afternoon for additional comment about Turner’s decision was unsuccessful.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Hudson could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000, according to state law.