The last time Ashley Lyles spoke to Deborah Kirkpatrick, her friend and cousin-by-marriage, Kirkpatrick said she was leaving her husband, who’d threatened to kill her if she took their son with them.
The next morning, Lyles said during a court hearing Wednesday, Deborah Kirkpatrick was dead.
Prosecutors and a defense attorney argued Wednesday morning in front of Circuit Judge Debra Jones over whether Lyles will be able to testify at the upcoming trial of a man charged with the fatal 2003 shooting of his wife. Jones ultimately ruled to allow Lyles to testify.
Randall Wayne Kirkpatrick was initially charged with murder in Deborah’s death in 2014.Kirkpatrick’s case went to trial in 2016, but ended in a hung jury.
Kirkpatrick’s body was found on June 3, 2003, with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Piedmont home she shared with her husband and young son.
Relatives told The Star in 2014 police initially believed Kirkpatrick had killed herself and they had fought for years to have her case reopened.
Lyles said she and her husband had been close to Deborah and Randall Kirkpatrick before she died.
On the morning of June 2, 2003, Lyles said, she had been riding with Deborah Kirkpatrick from Piedmont to Jacksonville so Kirkpatrick could pay a bill. During the car ride, Lyles said, Kirkpatrick told her that she wanted to leave her husband and he had told her he would kill her if she left with their son.
According to Lyles’ account, Kirkpatrick asked her to stay at her home, but Lyles refused. Lyles then offered her own home as a place for Kirkpatrick to stay, but Kirkpatrick refused, saying she didn’t want to bring Lyles’ family into the situation.
Once Kirkpatrick paid the bill, Lyles said, the two women drove to Lyles’ home, where Kirkpatrick stayed for about an hour. Lyles said Kirkpatrick told her she was going to her parents’ house as she left.
Lyles said her mother told her that Kirkpatrick was dead around 7 a.m. June 3, 2003.
Lyles said she didn’t speak to police until May 2016, days before Randall Kirkpatrick’s first murder trial was set to start, when an investigator knocked on her door. Before then, Lyles said, she didn’t say anything about her conversation with Kirkpatrick to anyone but her own mother.
Lyles said she was in shock from the news of her friend’s death and thought that anything she could tell police about that conversation with Kirkpatrick would be considered hearsay.
When investigator Chris Hughes came to her home, she said, she hadn’t expected him and was surprised to see him there. Lyles said she told him everything she knew.
Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh said, while Lyles’ testimony involves using “hearsay,” it should be allowed at trial because she was quoting the words of a homicide victim who couldn’t testify herself.
McVeigh said trash bags filled with women’s clothes could be seen in original crime scene photos taken in Kirkpatrick’s bedroom. McVeigh said Lyles’ testimony could explain why the bags were there.
Randall Kirkpatrick’s defense attorney, Doug Ghee, said the court could not ignore that Lyles said nothing to police for nearly 13 years, and only did so after prosecutors sent an investigator to her door.
Ghee also requested at the hearing that Jones dismiss Randall Kirkpatrick’s charges. According to Ghee, the facts in the case are nearly two decades old and he already had a fair trial. Ghee also said that Randall Kirkpatrick defending himself was a hardship on him and his family.
While McVeigh was sorry that Randall Kirkpatrick was inconvenienced by the court proceedings, he said, he was sorrier that Deborah Kirkpatrick was “inconvenienced” by her death.
McVeigh said Randall Kirkpatrick’s initial trial did end in a hung jury, but referenced a letter from one of the initial jurors which said the jury felt he was guilty. Had Lyles been able to testify, McVeigh said, the jury might have reached a unanimous decision.
Jones denied Ghee’s request for Randall Kirkpatrick’s charges to be dropped and said his second trial will likely be held in 2020.
“You try the case until you get a verdict, and we will get a verdict,” Jones said.
Email Mia Kortright at akortrig@gmail.com