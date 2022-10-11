 Skip to main content
JSU to Establish Command College for Law Enforcement

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Alabama police officers interested in advancing in their careers will soon have access to a program specifically designed to help them become command staff. The new Southeastern Leadership Command College in development at Jacksonville State University will train law enforcement professionals to lead departments and agencies. 

Housed within the JSU Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement, Command College will be open to any Alabama police officer who holds the rank of sergeant or above, providing professional development to senior leaders – such as police chiefs and sheriffs – while grooming those at the sergeant and lieutenant levels for leadership roles.  