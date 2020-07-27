JSU’s Killlingsworth tests negative for COVID-19

Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth has tested negative for COVID-19, he announced Monday morning, only days after announcing he had tested positive for the virus.
Killingsworth said Thursday in a live broadcast on the university’s social media accounts that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that day at the school’s Student Health Center. Monday, he had been cleared of the virus at the same center, he wrote. The university’s COVID-19 task force performed contact tracing, he wrote, and told him he may have contracted the virus around July 9. The test was performed near the end of the infection, Killingsworth said in his Monday announcement. During the broadcast he noted a mild headache but no severe symptoms.
“While I self-isolated over the weekend, my condition continued to improve to the point that I no longer felt ill,” Killingsworth wrote. “This morning, I retested at the Student Health Center, and the results were negative.”
The president’s cabinet and staff have tested negative for the virus since the Thursday announcement, Killingsworth wrote. He will return to work Tuesday and participate in commencement ceremonies later in the week, he wrote.
Attempts to reach Killingsworth on Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.