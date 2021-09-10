JSU panel members reflect on events of 20 years ago

JACKSONVILLE — An audience of about 70 gained a new perspective on the historic events of 20 years ago as they listened to a panel of university- or military-connected personnel speak of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington D.C.
The 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Panel was sponsored by and held at Jacksonville State University. Lori Owens, a professor of political science at JSU, served as the organizer of the event and its emcee.
JSU President Don Killingsworth welcomed the guests. Four of JSU’s ROTC students presented the national colors, and Kaya Knox sang the “Star-Spangled Banner.” The Rev. Michael Walker led a prayer for the group.
Owens introduced each panel member and expressed regret that Pearl Williams could not be present on account of being quarantined with COVID pneumonia. She is a Gold Star mother whose son Dwayne Williams was killed in the attack on the Pentagon. Owens mentioned Pearl Williams has a biography due out soon called “Never Give Up.”
Below are the panel members and a remembrance each had of 9-11.
Bill Meehan was the president of JSU on Sept. 11, 2001. He told the audience Thursday that he remembered being in a meeting when he learned about the morning attack. Someone rolled in a television. As soon as he realized the gravity of the attacks, he returned to campus to reassure the community that the students were safe, to send out a voice mail, and to ensure the well-being of the foreign students living at the International House. Meehan relayed to audience members Thursday that Pearl Williams wanted to tell them that the military gave her no information about her son, Dwayne, for the first 10 days after his death at the Pentagon. She asked him to tell them that she now has peace.
Ben Cunningham was the new editor of the Chanticleer, the student newspaper at JSU. He was headed to class when he saw two professors speaking intensely. The Chanticleer for that week had been completed, but, realizing the gravity of the attack, Cunningham instructed the staff to start over with an entirely new version of the newspaper.
Miranda Pate, the sister of Don Killingsworth, was the president of the Student Government Association in 2001. She remembers being afraid and was called into a meeting with Meehan and other student leaders. Meehan, she shared, calmed the students’ fears and guided them as they planned memorial events and raised about $5,000 for students scholarships in memory of the event.
Robert Hayes was a student at JSU in 2001 and was studying at the Theron Montgomery Building on the fateful morning. When he saw the attacks on the television, he remembers how the SGA team and others came together and grieved in unity. Somehow, he said, the students, who all felt broken, found peace in their shared community, which helped them deal with their anxiety and fear.
Retired Col.David McPherson was the Manager and Deputy Installation Commander of the Fort McClellan Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 11, 2001. His memories are of closing the fort to keep it safe from potential attacks. He ordered guards to be placed at the gates to the fort and at Pelham Range, closed the roads to the public, and helped prepare the Army Reserve to find the space needed to train additional military personnel. Also, he oversaw the effort to speed up the time necessary for soldiers to become second lieutenants. An emotional moment came when McPherson told the attendees about the soldiers who never returned home.
Lt. Col. Travis Easterling, an active-duty Army Reservist and professor of Military Science at JSU, served as a pilot in Iraq and also was a pilot on three deployments to Afghanistan. One of his main duties to help find and capture high-value terrorists. Easterling said leaving his family behind for long periods of time were one of the biggest challenges he faced.
Angie McPherson, an educator, is the wife of Col. McPherson. Her job for more than 30 years was to educate and help care for the children of soldiers at Fort McClellan and, later, at Fort Benning. She was the principal at Loy Elementary School at Fort Benning on the day of 9-11 and remembers the tremendous burden on the children and the wives, especially when the subsequent deployments occurred after the attacks.
Those attending the event Thursday spoke of its value for putting history into perspective. JSU’s director of digital media services, Sydney Jones-Wright, noted she was only five years old in 2001.
“For me,” she said, “it was empowering to hear how the students bonded together during such a challenging time in our nation’s history.”
Callie Stewart is a freshman at JSU who had not been born at the time of the attacks.
“It means a lot, with this big anniversary, to hear the perspective of those who were living then, which keeps the event alive for us.”
A visit to the Jacksonville State University website will provide a link to a video recording of Thursday’s remembrance event at the Stone Center.