JSU offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has died

Jacksonville State University announced that offensive coordinator Calvin Magee died today.
Magee, 59, joined new football coach Rich Rodriguez's program this past December. According to a news release, arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Two sources told The Star that Magee had suffered a heart attack within the last week.
Magee, a former NFL tight end with the Tampa Bay Bucs, was an assistant coach under Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He also was tight ends coach at Ole Miss in 2019 when Rodriguez was offensive coordinator for the Rebels.
"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee," Rodriguez was quoted as saying in a release. "Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family — wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother."
Magee ran Rodriguez's attack at West Virginia in 2005-06, Michigan in 2008-10 and Arizona in 2012-17. He also was Pittsburgh's co-offensive coordinator in 2011 and New Mexico's offensive coordinator in 2018.
He was in charge of running the spread option offense that multiple published reports credit Rodriguez for popularizing.
Magee was a tight end at Southern University in 1981-84 before spending 1985-88 with the Bucs, where he played for former Alabama head coach Ray Perkins. He caught 114 passes for 1,379 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
After coaching at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School in 1990-95, he has been a college coach.
He had stops at South Florida (1996-2000 under Jim Leavitt), West Virginia (2001-07 under Rodriguez), Michigan (2008-10 under Rodriguez), Pittsburgh (2011 under Todd Graham), Arizona (2012-17 under Rodriguez), New Mexico (2018 under Bob Davie), Ole Miss (2019 under Matt Luke) and Duke (2021 under David Cutcliffe).
"Our hearts are broken over the loss of Coach Magee, who touched many lives in just a few months here at Jacksonville State University," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said in the release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rose and his wonderful family, our football staff and student-athletes and the countless people that he has impacted over his playing and coaching career."