JSU alum James Hall finishes 10th in two Olympic events

James Hall, Jacksonville State University’s first Team USA Olympian, finished in 10th place in each of his events at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He did not qualify for the final rounds in either event.
Hall, 37, a member of Team USA’s Olympic shooting team, competed Tuesday in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. He and his teammate, Sandra Uptagrafft, finished 10th after the first qualifying round. The top eight teams moved to a second qualifying round.
The other U.S. team competing in the mixed team event, Nickolaus Mowrer and Alexis Lagan, finished 16th in the first qualifying round.
A team from China (Ranxin Jiang and Wei Pang) took the gold medal, a team from the Russian Olympic Committee (Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov) took the silver, and a team from Ukraine (Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk) took the bronze.
On Saturday, Hall narrowly missed qualifying for the final round in the 10-meter air pistol event. His score of 577 placed him 10th in the 36-person field — one point shy of cracking the top eight finishers, who advanced to the medal round. Hall’s teammate, Nickolaus Mowrer, finished 13th in the qualifying round with a score of 576.
Iran’s Javad Foroughi won the gold medal with a score of 244.8, an Olympic record. Serbia's Damir Mikec (237.9) won the silver, and China’s Pang Wei (217.6) took the bronze.
Hall, who lives with his wife and children in Columbia, Mo., was a standout athlete for the Gamecocks from 2003 to 2006. At JSU he won a multitude of Ohio Valley Conference Awards and helped lead the Gamecocks to the 2005 Smallbore National Championship.
JSU’s only other Olympian, golfer Danny Willett, competed for Great Britain in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The Tokyo Olympics are holding shooting events at the Asaka Shooting Range, a temporary facility built at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Asaka. The site also hosted shooting events in the 1964 Olympics.