Jim Klinefelter, Anniston lawyer and Democratic leader, dies at 94

Jim Klinefelter, the Anniston lawyer who led the Calhoun County Democratic Party through the transitional years after the civil rights movement, died earlier this month in Pell City, his daughter Anne Klinefelter said. He was 94.
In recent years, he was best remembered as a member of the Anniston school board and as a partner in the Anniston firm of Burnham & Klinefelter.
He was also the chairman of the Calhoun County Democratic Party in the 1970s, when Alabama Democrats were transitioning from the George Wallace-era of segregationism to a party of black and white.
“He was a patient man,” Anne Klinefelter said. “Things take a while. He was open to incremental change.”
Klinefelter was born in San Francisco, the son of a ceramic engineer who had an “itchy foot,” Klinefelter told a Star reporter in 1977. That wanderlust took the family to Washington, D.C., and later to Tuscaloosa, where Klinefelter lived at the end of his high school years.
At 17, during World War II, he joined the Navy and landed in V-12, a program that sent promising officer candidates to college on a fast track to a commission. Deployed to the Pacific, he arrived in the Philippines three days after the war ended, he told the Star in 1977.
After studying law at the University of Alabama, Klinefelter came to Anniston in the mid-1950s, joining the law firm of H.R. “Pat” Burnham. Over the following decades, the firm would grow to become one of Anniston’s largest, employing eight to 10 lawyers at a time, said Rick Burnham, who worked for his father’s firm in its later years.
Klinefelter at various times served as attorney for Anniston City Schools and other school boards. And he became chairman of the county’s Democratic Party and a member of the state Democratic Executive Committee.
Anniston lawyer Cleo Thomas described Klinefelter as part of the “Bob Vance” wing of the party — a reference to Robert Vance Sr., who chaired the party in the late 1960s and early 1970s and worked to move the party away from the states’ rights stance of Wallace supporters.
“These are folks who really sought to bring the party into the mainstream and to reform it in a progressive way,” Thomas said.
In a 1977 Star profile of Klinefelter, Anniston lawyer Guy Sparks said that Klinefelter took a stand against Wallace supporters that “took a lot of guts.”
“You can’t tell him war is peace,” Sparks said at the time. “He’s known all along that the king wore no clothes and he’s quietly pointed out the nakedness of Nixon-Wallace type philosophies.”
Kilnefelter was already at retirement age when he began a new career as a school board member, running for Anniston Board of Education in 2000 and serving three terms on the board.
“He was one of the true gentlemen of the world,” said Bill Robison, who served on the school board with Klinefelter. “I didn’t always agree with him, but he had every interest in those kids doing well.”
During his run in 2000, Klinefelter said he was optimistic not just about Anniston schools but the city as a whole, predicting that the town — which had just lost the Army base Fort McClellan — would grow and prosper over the coming 20 years.
“All the people who come into the area will be glad to put their children in a school system that is academically successful,” he said.
Klinefelter lived at the veterans’ retirement home in Pell City in his final years, his daughter said. As the spread of COVID-19 restricted access to nursing homes, she said, family members stayed in contact with him through “through-the-glass” visits, Anne Klinefelter said.