Jennifer Jo Cobb to become first woman since Danica Patrick to enter NASCAR Cup race (April 25 in Talladega)

Jennifer Jo Cobb is ready for her close-up in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The 47-year-old veteran driver will be the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2018 to compete in the sport’s highest division at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25. She will drive the No. 15 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing with Arrowhead Brass and Fastener Supply as her primary sponsors.
“Being a female in a male-dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR,” Ware said. “I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer's car.”
The full-time Truck series competitor for her own team also will be the oldest person in the race. Cobb has run in more than 200 Truck Series and 30 in Xfinity Series races. She is 33rd in this year’s Truck points standings.
“I am so thankful for this opportunity [with Rick Ware Racing], and greatly appreciate Arrowhead Brass for coming on board to help make this happen,” Cobb said. “It's also exciting to have my longtime sponsor at Fastener Supply to extend their support as well.
"I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization. This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small team competing against such mammoth organizations."
Cobb started her racing career in the ARCA Series in the early 2000s. She ran in six Xfinity races for Rick Ware Racing between 2011 and 2016.
"I am proud of what RWR has accomplished and I want nothing more than to make the team, Arrowhead Brass, and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort,” said Cobb, who will become only the 17th woman to start a Cup race.
Rick Ware Racing has four cars in Cup racing this season — Nos. 15, 51, 52 and 53. None of its drivers have a top-20 finish in 2021. Derrike Cope, 62, qualified for the Daytona 500 this year but crashed after three laps and finished last.