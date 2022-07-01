JaxFest entertains college town

Four year-old Fynli Reaves lounges on a blanket inside the Golden Eagle Stadium during the Independence Day celebration in Jacksonville known as “JaxFest.” The little girl is spending time with her family and waiting for the big fireworks show to begin.
The 2022 JaxFest kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday, with people somehow showing up before the gates to the stadium even opened, according to city public information officer Ben Nunnally.
A steady stream of people waded through the entrance of the stadium; some grazing to find yummy treats, some searching for a comfy spot on the grass to set up a blanket and pass the time before the fireworks.
The band PARRIS took the stage around 6:50 p.m., rocking to cover songs and tossing freebies to the kids who had congregated in front of the stage.