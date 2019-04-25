An Anniston woman was charged Wednesday after, police said, she purposefully hit a pedestrian with her car that morning in Jacksonville.

Anissa L. Burns, 25, was charged with first-degree assault by Jacksonville police.

Chief Marcus Wood said police received a report around 11 a.m. about a possible hit and run on the 900 block of Marbut Drive Southwest.

Wood said Burns intentionally hit a woman this morning and drove off.

When police arrived, Wood said, they found the woman suffering from a head injury in front of an apartment building.

Wood said the woman was airlifted to a hospital, and was believed to be in stable condition Thursday.

Wood wrote in a press release that officers identified Burns through interviews with multiple eyewitnesses.

According to Wood, Burns and the victim have had a hostile relationship for about a year.

“They, in the past, have dated the same boyfriend,” Wood said. “They haven’t been cordial since then.”

Burns was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 May 23 for a preliminary hearing.

First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.

Contact Staff Writer Amalia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

