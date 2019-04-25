An Anniston woman was charged Wednesday after, police said, she purposefully hit a pedestrian with her car that morning in Jacksonville.
Anissa L. Burns, 25, was charged with first-degree assault by Jacksonville police.
Chief Marcus Wood said police received a report around 11 a.m. about a possible hit and run on the 900 block of Marbut Drive Southwest.
Wood said Burns intentionally hit a woman this morning and drove off.
When police arrived, Wood said, they found the woman suffering from a head injury in front of an apartment building.
Wood said the woman was airlifted to a hospital, and was believed to be in stable condition Thursday.
Wood wrote in a press release that officers identified Burns through interviews with multiple eyewitnesses.
According to Wood, Burns and the victim have had a hostile relationship for about a year.
“They, in the past, have dated the same boyfriend,” Wood said. “They haven’t been cordial since then.”
Burns was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 May 23 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.