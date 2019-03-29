JACKSONVILLE — Guy Emery is betting on the market for hot wings in a college town, and he’s betting big.
Emery spent $190,000 rebuilding Coop DeVille, the chicken restaurant on Pelham Road in Jacksonville, after it burned down last year.
Last week, he reopened. But he’ll have to sell a lot of wings to make up for his losses.
“In 10 years, I’ll know if it was worth it,” he said.
Emery worked at the restaurant, as a cook and day manager, for years before buying it from his sister last August. He’d owned it for a week when a fire broke out in a back room. Firefighters were on the scene in less than a minute — the building is just across the street from a fire station — but city officials at the time said that smoke and fire damage meant it would have to be condemned.
It was a real blow to Emery, who said he had insurance on the equipment inside the building but not the building itself. He said city officials wanted a rebuilt Coop to meet with modern codes, adding to the construction cost.
Seven months later, it’s finished, and while spring break has largely emptied the town, the reopened restaurant has seen long lines at its drive-through.
“Their lemon pepper wings are the best around,” said Grace Brown, a Jacksonville resident who visited the restaurant this week. “I’ve had them at a few other restaurants since the fire here, but none have impressed me.”
Emery said he hasn’t had a grand opening yet. He said he announced the store’s reopening Friday afternoon by literally stepping out of the store and shouting to some passing pedestrians — Jacksonville State University band members who were just beginning their spring break. Word spread quickly, to the point that by Saturday, comments were appearing on social media about Coop’s take-out line blocking traffic.
Emery said he realized not everyone was a fan of the old restaurant, which was in a building that had seen substantial wear and tear. He said the new Coop has new kitchen fans to handle grease and smoke, bathrooms that are accessible to people with disabilities and other new elements.
“You didn’t always get a lot of local people who’d bring their families here,” he said.
Capturing the summer crowd is important to Emery. While business is strongest during football season, he said, the cost of wings also rises because of demand across the county. Raising his own prices for part of the year isn’t an option, he said.
Sales in spring were once more profitable than fall, he said, but high prices this year have extended through the Super Bowl and March Madness.
The restaurant offers 27 wing flavors as well as sandwiches, appetizers and chicken tenders.
Jacksonville resident Bradley Phillips said when he comes to the Coop, he tries not to get the same wing flavor two times in a row.
“I’ve tried every flavor they have and they’re all pretty good,” he said. “My favorite has to be the honey hot or the cayenne barbecue. I love the mix of sweet and heat.”
Phillips said he wished the restaurant’s building had been painted red again, but was happy to find out the food was just as good.
“We used to stop here every week when we have to travel through Jacksonville,” said Anthony Davis, an Oxford resident. “My kids and I love their wings.”
Davis said he didn’t know if the restaurant fire upset him or his kids more, but they were all excited to see Coop DeVille reopen this month.
Emery said he employs 15 or 16 part-time workers, and could bring on four more if business is good.
Time will tell. Emery said he was encouraged by this week’s crowd, but the real test will come when students return from spring break.
“We’ll know more when school is back in session,” he said.